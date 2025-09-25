Chelsea lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for Premier League contest including Cole Palmer call

Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Chelsea could line up for Saturday's Premier League contest with Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is still sweating over the fitness of Cole Palmer for Saturday's Premier League battle with Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge.

The England international's long-standing groin injury flared up in the Blues' 2-1 loss to Manchester United last weekend, leading to his premature substitution in the 21st minute of the match.

Palmer was unsurprisingly not involved in Chelsea's 2-1 EFL Cup third-round win at Lincoln City in midweek, as his deputy Facundo Buonanotte conjured up the winning goal, but the latter cannot face his parent club this week.

As a result, Chelsea will do everything in their power to have Palmer available for the visit of the Seagulls, whose former striker Joao Pedro will lead the line for the Club World Cup winners.

Elsewhere in attack, Tyrique George's goal and assist at the LNER Stadium may have given Maresca some food for thought, but the 19-year-old will likely drop out as Estevao and Pedro Neto return to the final third.

Moises Caicedo will also line up against his old employers, as will Marc Cucurella, who alongside Reece James is set to come back into the Chelsea defence in West London.

Robert Sanchez is eligible to return in goal following his suspension too, while Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana could pair up at the back as Trevoh Chalobah - who has started every game so far this season - enjoys a well-earned rest.

Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Dario Essugo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (unspecified), Benoit Badiashile (unspecified), Liam Delap (thigh) and Levi Colwill (knee) will all miss this match.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

> Click here to see how Brighton could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info