Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium.

Jack Hinshelwood was forced off with an ankle injury in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth and has joined Adam Webster and Solly March (both knee) in the treatment room.

Maxim De Cuyper was also withdrawn early in the loss at the Vitality Stadium, but his knee injury is not as severe as first feared and he is considered as a doubt for Saturday along with Mats Wieffer (knee) and Diego Gomez (illness).

If De Cuyper is not fit to start, then Ferdi Kadioglu will be expected to fill in at left-back, joining Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke and Joel Veltman in the back four, protecting goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Midfield duo Carlos Baleba or Yasin Ayari both began as substitutes last time out and will be hoping to force their way back into the first XI. While one is expected to replace Hinshelwood, the other could be recalled to replace 39-year-old James Milner.

Kaoru Mitoma scored his first goal of the season last weekend and is expected to continue on the left flank against Spurs, as Yankuba Minteh operates on the right and Georginio Rutter play in an advanced central role in behind striker Danny Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

> Click here to see how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for this contest

No Data Analysis info