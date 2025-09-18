Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Tottenham Hotspur could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tottenham Hotspur are set to be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Dominic Solanke is “taking steps in the right direction” in his recovery from an ankle injury, but this weekend’s contest will come too soon for the striker, who remains in the treatment room along with Yves Bissouma (knock), Kota Takai (foot), James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski and Radu Dragusin (all knee).

Thomas Frank will consider making a couple of changes to the Spurs side that began the 1-0 Champions League win over Villarreal in midweek, with Destiny Udogie back fit and in contention to start at left-back ahead of Djed Spence.

Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro are all set to retain their places in the back four, while deep-lying midfielder Joao Palhinha will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI at the expense of Rodrigo Bentancur.

Pape Sarr and Lucas Bergvall - who along with Van de Ven scored in last weekend’s 3-0 win at West Ham United - are both expected to continue in the middle of the pitch, but Frank may decide to rotate in the final third, with Richarlison, Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani all battling for the centre-forward spot.

Xavi Simons and fellow summer signing Mohammed Kudus have started the last two games together and may be preferred again by Frank out wide, although Brennan Johnson - who scored away against Brighton in a 3-2 defeat last season - is ready to earn a recall on either flank.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Palhinha, Bergvall; Kudus, Richarlison, Simons

