Fabian Hurzeler: Brighton boss makes feelings clear on future amid Bayer Leverkusen links

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Apr 2026 20:50 , Last updated: 04 Apr 2026 20:53

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has made his feelings clear on his future at the Amex Stadium amid reported interest from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 33-year-old has allegedly been identified as a potential successor to Leverkusen’s current boss Kasper Hjulmand, who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

It is understood that the Bundesliga club have been informed that Hurzeler has a release clause valued in the region of €15m (£13.1m) in his Brighton contract, which expires in June 2027.

Leverkusen are said to hold a long-standing interest in Hurzeler, who excelled as manager of St Pauli – securing Bundesliga promotion in 2023-24 – before joining Brighton and becoming the youngest Premier League boss in history.

Hurzeler has admitted that he is somewhat flattered by “these kinds of rumours”, but he has committed his future to Brighton.

© Imago

Hurzeler is “totally committed” to Brighton

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hurzeler said: "It's always an honour to be linked with these kinds of rumours, but I'm really happy here at Brighton.

"I'm very thankful for the trust and support the club gives me. We are focused on a strong finish to the season.

"I'm definitely totally committed. There are no other thoughts. In football, there is not always this loyalty and support from a club.

"I really feel trusted and welcomed here. I can express myself and be successful here.

"There are so many things to play for until the end of the season. That's my only focus."

© Iconsport / PA Images

Hurzeler’s Brighton still in the mix for European qualification

Brighton have experienced a season full of ups and downs, with a miserable run of just one win in 13 Premier League games between December and February leading to some fans calling for Hurzeler to be sacked.

However, the Texas-born German has steadied the ship on the South Coast and has steered the Seagulls to four wins in their last five top-flight matches, including a 2-1 home triumph over reigning champions Liverpool prior to the international break.

Brighton have climbed back into the top 10 in the Premier League and sit just three points behind the top seven with seven games left to play; they are also only five points adrift of Chelsea in sixth.

The Seagulls, who competed in the Europa League in 2023-24, will face relegation-threatened Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur in their next two Premier League fixtures, before concluding April with a home clash against Chelsea.

Brighton will then face Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leeds United and Manchester United in their final four league games of the season.

Since taking charge of Brighton in the summer of 2024, Hurzeler has won 35, drawn 24 and lost 22 of his 81 games across all competitions.