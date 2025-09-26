Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler delivers the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler has delivered the latest update on the fitness of his squad ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Seagulls cruised to a 6-0 victory over Barnsley in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday and had to cope without some first-team stars including Maxim De Cuyper and Mats Wieffer.

Left-back De Cuyper, who also missed the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League last weekend, has been nursing a minor knee injury, while Wieffer has also been dealing with a niggling knee issue in recent weeks.

However, Hurzeler was able to provide “some positive news” on the pair whilst also confirming that Brajan Gruda and Yankuba Minteh are fit and available for selection after they also missed the midweek win over Barnsley.

Jack Hinshelwood remains sidelined with an ankle ligament injury, though, and is joined in the treatment room by Solly March and Adam Webster who are recovering from long-term knee problems.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Hurzeler said: "Some positive news, Mats Wieffer is back, as is Maxim De Cuyper. Jack [Hinshelwood] is still out so overall we have some options, especially regarding our full-backs, so good news.

"Brajan recovered this week, he had some days off because of a small issue, but he trained on Thursday, so he will be fine. Yankuba was the same, he trained on Thursday, he will be fine."

Hurzeler ‘not overreacting’ after ‘unhappy’ start to PL season

Brighton currently sit down in 14th place in the Premier League table after collecting only five points from as many matches, and Hurzeler is hopeful that his team will turn their fortunes around in the near future.

"We are unhappy with the results but in the end we can't focus on the results,” Hurzeler admitted. “It's about the process and focusing on the development and focusing on us. I am sure we will get the result sooner or later. It's important not to overreact."

Brighton are preparing to face a Chelsea side who sit sixth in the table and will have to cope without star playmaker Cole Palmer, who has been ruled out until after October’s international break.

The Seagulls suffered a 4-2 defeat away against Chelsea in the Premier League last season when Palmer scored all four goals for the West Londoners in the first half.

Asked if the absence of Palmer will help Brighton this weekend, Hurzeler said: "We can't influence if he's playing or not. It's important to focus on our game and focus on how we want to play.

“If he's starting, he's a game changer for them [Chelsea]. He is one of the best Premier League players. He's got a special left foot. He can decide a game in one action."

Hurzeler praises “special player” Joao Pedro ahead of Brighton reunion

One player who is available and is expected to start for Chelsea is forward Joao Pedro, who joined the Blues from Brighton over the summer for a reported £60m.

The Brazilian has made a positive start to life at Stamford Bridge, contributing with five goals and three assists in nine competitive appearances across all competitions under Enzo Maresca.

"Joao was a special player for us and it's not easy to replace him one-to-one but we did it as team and we did it quite well,” said Hurzeler after working with the forward in his debut campaign at Brighton last season.

“There's always a process, new players have to step in, new young players with big potential have to step in. They have to prove themselves every weekend that they are ready for that but they need time."

Hurzeler added: "Second thing, of course, Joao is a special player. He proved it already at Chelsea in the first [few] games. He played well. He scored goals. He's very good in possession. He is a game changer for them. We have to defend as a team, as a unit. I'm sure we are capable of doing that."

Brighton are bidding to win their third successive game against Chelsea in all competitions, having previously won 2-1 in the FA Cup and 3-0 in the Premier League within the space of six days in February of last season.

