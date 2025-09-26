Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca reveals that Cole Palmer will be sidelined with a groin injury for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that a decision has been taken to make Cole Palmer unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future.

During the warm-up ahead of the second game of the season against West Ham United, it became apparent that the England international was suffering with a groin injury.

After sitting out the international break, Palmer was able to play against Brentford, Bayern Munich and Manchester United within the space of a week, but the 23-year-old was visibly struggling at the end of the Bayern match and substituted early versus Man United.

While Palmer would have been rested against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup regardless, it was clear that a potential absence from first-team action was on the horizon.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, Maresca acknowledged that Palmer would be sidelined for the time being.

Maresca provides Palmer injury update

Addressing the situation at the start of the media briefing, the Italian admitted that the club's medical staff wanted to "protect" the playmaker.

Maresca said, as quoted by football.london: "We decided to protect a little bit Cole in terms of his injuries not getting worse.

"We decided to rest him for the next two or three weeks before the international break to see if he can recover 100% and be fully fit from the international break."

He added: "I don't think he needs surgery. It's a matter of managing his pain in his groin, with the amount of games, it is something that can happen."

Palmer injury situation inevitable

When Palmer hobbled from the pitch at the Allianz Arena at the full-time whistle last week, Chelsea fans would have been fearful over his fitness.

Maresca took a risk by starting Palmer for the second time in the space of less than 72 hours at Old Trafford, a decision that has ultimately backfired.

In two years and one month at Chelsea, Palmer has racked up 101 appearances, contributing 45 goals and 29 assists from those matches to highlight his importance to the team.

With 12 caps being earned for England and a Club World Cup campaign taking place during that time, Palmer has had little rest, and his upcoming absence should be viewed as a blessing in disguise.

That said, Chelsea now face the issue of trying to replace him in the short term for games with Brighton, Benfica and Liverpool.

