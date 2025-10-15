Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, separated by only goal difference and one place in the Premier League standings, will meet on Saturday afternoon on gameweek eight.

The Seagulls, who sit 12th in the standings, will enter the match off of the back of a dramatic late 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers, while the Magpies defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 in their last game before the international break.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United kick off?

The Premier League contest will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United being played?

The match will take place at Brighton & Hove Albion's home ground, the Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls are undefeated at home since a 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in early April, while Newcastle United have not triumphed at the Amex stadium since a 2-1 win in their last Championship meeting in February 2017.

How to watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest at the Amex Stadium will not be available to watch in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app on Saturday evening.

UK viewers can also watch the highlights of the game on Match of the Day, which will start at 10:20pm on BBC One.

What is at stake for Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Newcastle United?

Despite dominating their last Premier League outing against Wolves, Brighton were only able to leave Molineux with a point, thanks to Jan Paul van Hecke's late equaliser.

Having won each of their prior two matches, including a 3-1 victory over Chelsea, Fabian Hurzeler will be eager to return to winning ways against Newcastle, and three points could lift them as high as sixth depending on results elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have finally hit form after an underwhelming start to the season, with three wins in their last four heading into this one, and Eddie Howe will be looking for his side to make it three straight wins when they clash with the Seagulls.

Given the Magpies also sit on nine points after seven matches played, Newcastle could similarly climb as high as sixth in the Premier League standings if they win and other results go their way.

