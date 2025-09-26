Preview: Angers vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Angers and Brest, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Round six of Ligue 1 will see Angers and Brest clash at Stade Raymond Kopa on Sunday, as they continue their efforts to get more points on the board.

Both sides are confined to the bottom half of the table, with a point and one place separating them in the standings.

Fresh off a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lyon in their last league outing, Angers will go out in search of redemption this weekend.

After Les Scoistes defeated newly-promoted Paris FC on the opening day of the season, many of their supporters would have thought they would not have to relive their experience from the previous campaign.

Although it is still early days, their hopes of consistent positive results seem to have nosedived with two draws and two losses in the following four league fixtures.

A positive for Alexandre Dujeux is that they have been defensively solid, with four goals conceded across five fixtures, a record which is the joint second-best in the French top flight.

However, their abilities at the other end of the pitch leave much to be desired, having managed only three goals in all of their fixtures.

Another worrying trend for Les Scoistes is that they have lost four of their last five head-to-head meetings against the visitors by a 10-3 aggregate scoreline.

For Brest, their last outing was rewarding after claiming their first victory of the 2025-26 season, having failed to win in their previous four fixtures.

In their first fixture of the season, Eric Roy’s men earned a commendable 3-3 draw against Lille, coming back from a two-goal deficit to earn a point.

After that valiant effort, the Pirates endured a three-game losing streak, with defeats against Toulouse (2-0), Lens (3-1) and Paris FC (1-2).

That said, the visiting side ended their misery with a commendable 4-1 victory over Nice last weekend to record their first win of the campaign.

Entering this contest on Sunday, the away side will be confident of getting a positive result, considering they have won four of their last five meetings against the hosts.

Dujeux has almost a full complement of his squad to select his starting XI from, as only Jim Allevinah is out injured at the moment.

Despite their loss against Lyon, there is a good chance that the team that played against the former French champions could be sent out for this encounter.

Thus, Burkinabe goalkeeper Herve Koffi could keep his place in goal, while the quartet of Carlens Arcus, Ousmane Camara, Jordan Lefort and Jacques Ekomie will play in front of him.

Meanwhile, Mama Balde is battling a knee injury; hence, he will not be considered for Sunday’s fixture for the visiting side.

Similarly, Tousart Lucas is also on the mend from an ankle injury, which has kept him on the sidelines for an extended period, and is not expected to play at Stade Raymond Kopa.

Lilian Raolisoa, Prosper Peter and Justin Kalumba were the front three against Lyon, and they could form the attacking trio for the visitors.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Koffi; Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Ekomie; Mouton, Belkebla, Belkhdim; Raolisoa, Peter, Kalumba

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Locko, Diaz, Chardonnet, Lala; Magnetti, Chotard; Mboup, Doumbia, Del Castillo; Ajorque

We say: Angers 1-1 Brest

This is an encounter between two struggling sides, and we do not expect a high-scoring outcome. However, with nothing in terms of quality to separate these two sides, we anticipate a 1-1 draw.

