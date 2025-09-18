Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brentford could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham.

Brentford have received a quadruple fitness boost ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Jordan Henderson, Ethan Pinnock and Igor Thiago all missed the Bees' penalty-shootout win over Aston Villa in the EFL Cup, but head coach Keith Andrews has confirmed that they were merely rested and the trio have since been part of a training group on Tuesday.

All three players are available for selection this weekend along with Kristoffer Ajer, who has avoided injury after he was taken off against Villa as a precaution due to a knee collision.

Two players who remain sidelined are Gustavo Nunes and Paris Maghoma, but they have both made progress in their recovery from hamstring injuries and are now back on the grass.

Andrews is expected to revert to a similar side to the one that rescued a 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend, with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher set to earn a recall along with defensive trio Michael Kayode, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Mikkel Damsgaard has recovered from illness and is likely to start in midfield, potentially alongside Henderson and Mathias Jensen, although Yehor Yarmolyuk, Vitaly Janelt and summer signing Antoni Milambo are among the other options at Andrews’s disposal.

If Andrews switched to a four-man backline, that would allow club-record signing Dango Ouattara to join Thiago and Kevin Schade in the final third, while Fabio Carvalho will also hope to force his way into the first XI on Saturday.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Henderson, Damsgaard; Ouattara, Thiago, Schade

