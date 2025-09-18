Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Fulham could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford.

Fulham have a clean bill of health heading into Saturday’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Craven Cottage.

Head coach Marco Silva expressed his delight with the impact of deadline-day club-record signing Kevin in Fulham’s last-gasp 1-0 win over Leeds United last weekend.

The Brazilian winger made his Premier League debut as a substitute last time out, but he will be pushing to start his first match for the Cottagers against Brentford and he is set to battle with Alex Iwobi and Harry Wilson for a start on either flank.

Rodrigo Muniz has failed to score in his last three starts for Fulham, so Silva might be tempted to recall Raul Jimenez to lead the line, while 18-year-old starlet Joshua King will be hoping to continue in the number 10 role ahead of Emile Smith Rowe.

Sasa Lukic and Sander Berge are ever-present in Fulham’s midfield and Silva is unlikely to take ether player out of his first XI, even though Tom Cairney is pushing for a start.

Antonee Robinson, who watched on as an unused substitute last weekend, will continue to compete with Ryan Sessegnon for a start at left-back as Kenny Tete operates at right-back, while Calvin Bassey and Joachim Andersen are expected to retain their starting spots at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic; Iwobi, King, Kevin; Jimenez

