Brentford's summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Keith Andrew's side in 2026 window

By Ben Sully | 15 Jun 2026 06:15 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:15

Brentford fell agonisingly short of European qualification in the 2025-26 campaign, finishing just outside the Premier League's top eight on goal difference.

Bees boss Keith Andrews will now be looking for reinforcements so his side can mount another European bid next season.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Brentford's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Brentford confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Jannik Schuster (CB | £12m from Red Bull Salzburg)

Brentford confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Ryan Trevitt (CM | Free agent)

Brentford net spend: Summer 2026

Brentford total spend summer 2026: £12m

Brentford total income summer 2026: £0m

Brentford net spend summer 2026: £12m

Latest Brentford transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago / Sven Simon

Jeremy Monga (Leicester City)

Said El Mala (Brentford)

Bazoumana Toure (Hoffenheim)

Out

© Imago / IMAGO / Mark Pain

Mathias Jensen (Panathinaikos)

Igor Thiago (AC Milan, Juventus, Atletico Madrid)

Michael Kayode (Liverpool)

You can find a complete list of the latest Brentford transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.