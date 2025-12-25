Team News: Brentford vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Joshua Cole | 25 Dec 2025 11:10

Brentford are looking to record consecutive Premier League wins for just the second time in this campaign, and they face an out-of-form Bournemouth at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Bees ended a four-match winless streak across all competitions with a 2-0 league win at Wolves on Saturday, while the Cherries conceded late to draw 1-1 at home against Burnley last time out and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BRENTFORD

Out: Dango Ouattara (AFCON), Frank Onyeka (AFCON), Josh Dasilva (knee), Antoni Milambo (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Doubtful: Reiss Nelson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Henry; Jensen, Janelt, Yarmolyuk; Schade, Thiago, Lewis-Potter

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Tyler Adams (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle), Ben Doak (hamstring), Veljko Milosavljevic (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Tavernier, Scott; Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson