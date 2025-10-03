Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brentford could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Brentford manager Keith Andrews has been blessed with a triple fitness boost ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The Bees conquered Manchester United 3-1 last weekend without the services of Reiss Nelson (illness) and Fabio Carvalho (knee), but both wingers are on course to return for the visit of the Citizens.

Brentford have also confirmed that Gustavo Nunes (thigh) could be a part of the matchday squad this weekend, but Paris Maghoma (thigh) will remain out for a little while longer.

Andrews's bench will therefore be bolstered for the clash with Man City, but he should consider no alterations to his starting XI after the manner of his side's display against Ruben Amorim's team in gameweek six.

Igor Thiago's brilliant brace in that game saw the Brazilian make it five goals from just six shots on target in the 2025-26 season, and four goals from 10 attempts overall in the Premier League alone this term.

Thiago will once again spearhead the charge with support from Mikkel Damsgaard, Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade, while Jordan Henderson and Yehor Yarmolyuk should be retained over Mathias Jensen in midfield despite the latter's late goal last weekend.

Rico Henry remains a viable option for change at the back, but Andrews should keep faith with Aaron Hickey in the left-back slot as Brentford seek a third win from four in all competitions.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Hickey; Henderson, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Man City could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info