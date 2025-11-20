Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brentford could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brentford are set to be without three injured players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

Summer signing Antoni Milambo is ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury and he is joined in the treatment room by Benjamin Arthur and Josh Dasilva, who are also nursing knee problems.

Kristoffer Ajer missed Brentford’s 3-1 win over Newcastle before the international break due to a back spasm, but the defender was fit to represent Norway over the weekend and he should be available to feature in some capacity for the Bees against Brighton.

Head coach Keith Andrews will weigh up whether to recall Ajer to play at left-back at the expense of Aaron Hickey, while Nathan Collins, Sepp van den Berg and Michael Kayode should all keep their places in defence.

Jordan Henderson and Yegor Yarmolyuk have started 10 successive Premier League games alongside each other in centre-midfield and they are both expected to retain their starting spots this weekend, with Mikkel Damsgaard operating just in front in an advanced role.

Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara are to most likely duo to operate on the flanks, providing support in attack for central striker Igor Thiago who has scored six goals in his last six Premier League games and eight in total so far this season, only bettered by Erling Haaland (14).

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer; Henderson, Yarmoliuk; Schade, Damsgaard, Ouattara; Thiago

