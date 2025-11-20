Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brighton & Hove Albion could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford.

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to six players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Amex Stadium.

While Adam Webster and Solly March (both knee) both remain long-term absentees, Kaoru Mitoma (foot), Brajan Gruda (knee), James Milner (muscle) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) are all doubtful and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Joel Veltman recovered from a calf injury to feature as a late substitute in the goalless draw with Crystal Palace before the international break and the Dutchman should be ready to start at right-back, but he faces competition from Mats Wieffer.

Maxim De Cuyper and Ferdi Kadioglu will continue to battle for a start at left-back, while captain Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke are expected to continue their centre-back partnership in front of goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

With Milner and Hinshelwood both doubtful, Carlos Baleba and Yasin Ayari could retain their places in centre-midfield, with Diego Gomez potentially operating on the left flank if Mitoma is not deemed fit to feature.

Yankuba Minteh is poised to start on the right wing and Georginio Rutter is set to keep his spot in an advanced central role behind striker Danny Welbeck, with fellow forwards Stefanos Tzimas and Charalampos Kostoulas providing cover as substitutes.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck

