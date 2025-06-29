Brentford 'enter race' for Leeds-linked midfielder

Brentford are reportedly enter the race to sign Union SG midfielder Noah Sadiki, who is attracting interest from newly-promoted Leeds United.

Brentford are reportedly prepared to rival Leeds United for the signature of Union SG midfielder Noah Sadiki.

Leeds are keen to strengthen their engine room as they prepare to make their Premier League return following last season's Championship-winning campaign.

They have been heavily linked with Strasbourg captain Habib Diarra, but they look set to lose out to fellow newly-promoted club Sunderland.

Union SG's Sadiki has been mentioned as an alternative target for Daniel Farke's side, although they face another battle to secure the signature of the DR Congo international.

Brentford to rival Leeds in Sadiki race

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Brentford have now entered the race to sign the midfielder, who has two years left to run on his Union SG contract.

The Bees have earmarked Sadiki as a viable target in their quest to strengthen their midfield ahead of Keith Andrews's first season in charge.

The update suggests that Leeds and German club Eintracht Frankfurt are in contact with the player's camp over personal terms.

Sadiki is attracting significant interest after making 55 competitive appearances last season, helping Belgian side Union SG end their 90-year wait for a top-flight title.

Why are Brentford targeting Sadiki?

Brentford could view Sadiki as a potential replacement for their captain, Christian Norgaard, who is on the brink of ending his six-year stay at the club.

Arsenal have reached an agreement with the Bees to sign Norgaard for an initial £10m, which could rise to £15m depending on add-ons.

Norgaard is set to undergo a medical before he makes the move official, leaving a significant void in the Brentford midfield.

The Bees will be keen to give Andrews a suitable successor for Norgaard, as the 44-year-old prepares for his first season in senior management.

Andrews will recognise the importance of Brentford replacing key players, with Bryan Mbeumo also likely to leave the Gtech Community Stadium as Manchester United continue their pursuit of the Cameroon international.

The Bees have already brought in goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher as a direct replacement for Mark Flekken, who joined Bayer Leverkusen earlier in the window.