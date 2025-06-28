Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard is set to become an Arsenal player, and boss Mikel Arteta will hope his squad can win the Premier League title next term.

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard's medical at Arsenal has been authorised ahead of his move, the latest reports have claimed.

The Gunners will be looking to make a number of additions this summer in order to finally win the Premier League title, and much of their attention has been focused on the middle of the pitch.

Following the exits of Jorginho and Thomas Partey, boss Mikel Arteta has looked to bring in Martin Zubimendi and Norgaard, the latter of whom would come in as a backup to the former.

Arsenal are said to have agreed to pay Brentford an initial fee of £10m, with add-ons potentially taking the deal closer towards £15m.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the 31-year-old is set to undergo a medical, further boosting Arteta's squad ahead of his team's anticipated title challenge.

Arsenal's squad depth assessed

Should Norgaard's medical go as planned, Arteta will be able to boast strong midfield depth, with the Bees man expected to fill in as Zubimendi's backup.

Mikel Merino could come in as cover for Declan Rice, while Martin Odegaard may at times be rotated with Ethan Nwaneri, who would also be able to fill in for talisman Bukayo Saka.

Elsewhere in the forward line, striker Kai Havertz could soon find himself competing for a place in the starting XI with RB Leipzig attacker Benjamin Seksko.

Left-winger Gabriel Martinelli has been criticised for his performances of late, but Arteta is still able to call upon the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus as alternative options.

The club have numerous stars in defence, with centre-backs Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba likely to be supported by Cristhian Mosquera and Jakub Kiwior next term.

Arsenal's options at full-back are considerable, with stars such as Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori candidates at left-back,

On the opposite flank, fans can expect to see Ben White compete with Jurrien Timber for a starting spot, and both defenders are also capable of playing in central defence.