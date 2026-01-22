Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Jan 2026 09:00 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 09:07

Brentford will be looking to climb back into the top six of the Premier League when they do battle with relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in their latest top-flight fixture.

The two teams meet for the first time since the opening weekend of the season in August when the Tricky Trees claimed a 3-1 victory over the Bees at the City Ground.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest kickoff?

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest will kick off at 14:00 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture is one of three kicking off at the same time along with Crystal Palace against Chelsea and Newcastle United versus Aston Villa.

Where is Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

This Premier League match will take place at Brentford’s home stadium the Gtech Community Stadium, which holds a capacity of 17,250 spectators.

The Bees lost their most recent home meeting with Nottingham Forest, who celebrated a 2-0 victory in December 2024 thanks to goals from Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga.

How to watch Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports + for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Brentford vs. Nottingham Forest will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Brentford and Nottingham Forest?

Brentford are looking to return to winning ways after a 2-0 defeat at Chelsea last weekend ended an impressive six-game unbeaten run in all competitions (W5 D1).

At the time of writing, Keith Andrews’s side currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and victory over Forest - a side the Bees have beaten three times in seven previous top-flight meetings - would boost their European qualification hopes.

As for Forest, they have picked up four points from their last two Premier League fixtures, following up an important 2-1 victory at West Ham with a goalless stalemate with leaders Arsenal last weekend.

Sean Dyche will be keen to see his team secure three more points on Saturday, as the Tricky Trees attempt to increase the five-point gap that currently separates themselves in 17th from West Ham in 18th spot.