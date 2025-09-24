Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into Saturday's Premier League clash between Brentford and Manchester United, including TV and streaming options.

Manchester United will aim to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim when they travel to the Brentford Community Stadium to face Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils defeated Chelsea 2-1 in an action-packed encounter last weekend, leaving Amorim's side with the chance to win two consecutive league matches for the first time under the Portuguese manager when they get matchday six of the Premier League season underway.

Meanwhile, the Bees were handed a 3-1 defeat by Fulham to extend their winless run in the league to three matches, and they will be hoping to end that streak by replicating their emphatic 4-0 victory in this fixture in 2022-23.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to tune into the match.

What time does Brentford vs. Manchester United kick off?

Brentford and Manchester United's meeting is this weekend's early Premier League kickoff, commencing at 12:30pm UK time.

Where is Brentford vs. Manchester United being played?

Keith Andrews' side will play host to the Red Devils on Saturday afternoon, welcoming their opponents to the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Bees have a favourable record against Man Utd at their home ground, recording two wins and one draw in the last three meetings, including a dramatic 4-3 triumph last term and a stunning 4-0 win in 2022-23.

How to watch Brentford vs. Manchester United in the UK

TV channels

Brentford vs. Manchester United will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, as is the case with every 12.30pm Premier League kickoff.

TNT Sports 1 can be found on Channel 410 for Sky customers, Channel 430 for BT and EE customers and 521 for Virgin Media subscribers.

Online streaming

The game can also be streamed via the Discovery+ streaming platform; a sports subscription costs £30.99 per month.

Discovery+ can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

The official Brentford and Manchester United YouTube accounts should post match highlights shortly after the game, as will the TNT Sports and Sky Sports channels.

Fans can also watch the best of the action on Match of the Day, which starts at 10.50pm on BBC One on Saturday night and will be repeated at 7.30am on Sunday morning.

What is at stake for Brentford vs. Manchester United?

Brentford will be bidding to end their three-game winless run in the Premier League and distance themselves from the relegation zone, as they currently sit just a point above the bottom three.

Meanwhile, Man Utd will be looking to record back-to-back league wins under Amorim for the first time, while three points could temporarily lift them into the top four.

