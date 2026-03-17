“I can't keep this quiet”: Neymar responds to Brazil snub with 2026 World Cup verdict delivered by Carlo Ancelotti

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Mar 2026 13:12 , Last updated: 17 Mar 2026 13:16

Neymar has expressed his disappointment after being left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s latest Brazil squad, but he remains hopeful of securing a place on the plane for the 2026 World Cup.

The 34-year-old is Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer (79) and second all-time appearance-maker (128 aps), but he has not represented the national team since October 2023 when he suffered a serious ACL injury in his left knee.

Neymar has since been plagued with injuries and made just seven appearances in all competitions for Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal over an 18-month spell, before returning to boyhood club Santos in January 2025.

The legendary attacker has also dealt with injury setbacks at Santos, but at the end of February, he played his first full 90 minutes since undergoing knee surgery in December last year.

Neymar also played every minute and provided an assist in Santos’ 1-1 Brasileiro draw with Corinthians last weekend, but he has not done enough to force his way into the Brazil squad ahead of this month’s international break.

© Imago / justpictures.ch

Neymar “upset and sad” after being omitted from Brazil squad

Neymar is indeed a notable absentee from Ancelotti’s 26-man squad ahead of friendlies against France and Croatia, which will be held in the United States.

Explaining his decision to omit Neymar from his squad, Ancelotti told reporters: "Why didn't I call him up this time? Because he is not 100% and I need players who are 100%.

"Neymar must therefore continue to train, to play, to demonstrate his qualities and be in good physical condition."

In response to being left out, Neymar spoke to MadHouseTV after a Kings League Brazil game on Monday, and said: "I'm going to speak here, because I can't keep this quiet.

"Obviously I'm upset and sad not to have been selected, but the focus remains the same, day after day, training session after training session, match after match.

"We'll achieve our goal. There's still one final squad announcement to go and the dream lives on. That's it, we're in this together. Trust the process, what will be, will be. Work in silence."

© Imago

“Neymar could participate in the World Cup,” says Ancelotti

"Of course, my desire is to return to the national team, to play in the World Cup, but that doesn't depend on me," Neymar added. "That's up to the coaching staff to decide, and of course, whether I'm there or not, I will always support the national team."

Ancelotti has refused to rule out selecting Neymar for the 2026 World Cup, but the attacker must prove his fitness in the coming months.

“Neymar could participate in the World Cup. If he manages to be at 100% for the World Cup, he can participate,” said Ancelotti.

Neymar is hoping to make a big impact at club level with Santos, who currently sit 14th in the Brasileiro table after winning just one of their last six league games.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil are schedule to announce their final squad in the middle of May and will begin their 2026 campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13, before facing Haiti and Scotland in Group C.