Antoine Semenyo is a Champions League-level player and “it is a matter of time” before he leaves Bournemouth for a “big club", according to the player’s personal skills coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst.

“It is a matter of time” before Antoine Semenyo leaves Bournemouth and joins a “big club", according to the player’s personal skills coach Saul Isaksson-Hurst.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League this season and has already contributed to nine goals (six goals, three assists) in just seven appearances for the Cherries.

Semenyo most recently scored twice and registered one assist to help Bournemouth come from behind and beat Fulham 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium, with Andoni Iraola’s side climbing up to fourth in the table as a result.

The Ghana international, who is enjoying his third season at Bournemouth, has elevated his game to new heights this term since putting pen to paper on a new five-year contract in July.

Semenyo recently acknowledged that he ‘did not feel wanted’ enough to leave the Vitality Stadium in the summer, but his electric start to the new campaign has subsequently intensified speculation about his future.

Recent reports claim that Chelsea are planning a £78m offer for Semenyo, while the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest.

“A matter of time” before Semenyo joins “big club” after “unlucky” summer

Semenyo is good enough to “dominate” any league in world football in the eyes of Isaksson-Hurst, who would not be surprised to see the attacker represent a Champions League club in the near future.

Isaksson-Hurst spent 10 years coaching in the academy system at Spurs and Chelsea before setting up his own player performance app - My Personal Football Coach - and he now works with a host of elite-level footballers including Semenyo, Arsenal's Noni Madueke and former Gunners striker Folarin Balogun.

Speaking to The Mirror about Semenyo, Isaksson-Hurst said: "He’s unbelievable. He’s a Champions League player and was unlucky not to get a move in the summer, but it’s a matter of time before he goes to a big club.

“There was interest (in the summer). He’s one of the most electric players in the Premier League at the moment, so there’s no ceiling.

"If you can dominate the Premier League you can dominate any league. He could play for any of the big clubs and make an impact."

Isaksson-Hurst was approached by Semenyo at the beginning of the summer and the player first worked with the specialist technical coach during a holiday in the south of France ahead of pre-season training with Bournemouth.

Bournemouth braced for Semenyo offers with attacker destined for Champions League football

"I said to him straight away - ‘You should be playing Champions League football’, that’s got to be the initial target," said Isaksson-Hurst.

"How’s he going to do that? You’ve got to be one of the best players at Bournemouth and help them have a really successful season and ideally be one of the highest for goals and assists in your team and in the league which will give you the platform to do that. It’s a natural progression."

Isaksson-Hurst added: "That resilience to work hard. That’s one of the reasons he contacted me. He understands that he needs to keep going, that he hasn’t arrived.

“He wants to be the best player he can be, to keep working on his craft. A lot of footballers approach me, but very few are willing to do this stuff regularly and go the extra mile.

“It's almost hard to believe Semenyo was overlooked by many of the clubs he's now putting to the sword. "It’s difficult, a bit like [Eberechi] Eze, everyone has got a different journey and progresses differently... Maybe he just wasn’t ready then."

Semenyo began his career in Bristol City’s academy and experienced loan spells at lower-league clubs Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland (when they were in League One) before his breakthrough at Ashton Gate and transfer to Bournemouth.