Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur-linked Antoine Semenyo signs a new contract to end the speculation surrounding his Bournemouth future.

Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo has signed a new five-year contract after being linked with the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Semenyo enjoyed a successful 2024-25 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 37 Premier League appearances to help his side secure a top-half finish.

The attacker's impressive form led to links over a potential move away from the Vitality Stadium this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur enquired about Semenyo's availability, while Man United are also said to be among the player's admirers.

However, it was recently reported that Man United and Spurs had cooled their interest after being 'chased off' by Bournemouth.

Bournemouth announce new Semenyo deal

Semenyo, who has also been linked with Liverpool, has now put pen to paper on a new Bournemouth contract to effectively end the speculation over a potential summer exit.

The Ghanaian had four years left to run on his previous deal, but he has now signed a fresh five-year contract to extend his stay until the summer of 2030.

Bournemouth's President of Football Operations, Tiago Pinto, told the club's official website: “Antoine has been crucial to the club’s progress and is a key member of the project here at Vitality Stadium.

“We have a great relationship with Antoine, and we’re looking forward to continuing that as we hope to build on a record-breaking season.

"His commitment to the club matches our ambition, and I’m excited to see what can be achieved as we prepare for the new campaign.”

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola will be glad to secure Semenyo's future, having already seen two key players leave this summer.

Central defender Dean Huijsen completed a £50m move to Real Madrid, while left-back Milos Kerkez recently signed for Liverpool in a deal worth £40m.

What did Semenyo say about his new contract?

Despite being linked with a move away, Semenyo has made it clear that he is happy to continue his successful association with the Cherries.

“I’ve grown so much at the club, both on and off the pitch, and I’m really happy to have signed ahead of returning for pre-season," Semenyo said.

“From the fans to the staff and my teammates, I can’t speak highly enough of the people around the club.

"It’s a great place to be and I’m excited to get back to Bournemouth and continue the hard work with the new season just around the corner.”

With Semenyo set to stay at Bournemouth, Tottenham will focus on other attacking targets as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of Thomas Frank's first season in charge.

As for Man United, they have already moved on from Semenyo and are pushing ahead in their efforts to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.