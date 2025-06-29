Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly 'chased off' a £70m-rated attacker as their Premier League rivals stand firm.

Bournemouth 'increasingly believe' Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Antoine Semenyo will stay at the club this summer, according to a report.

The Ghana international lit up the Vitality Stadium with a sequence of stellar displays last season, registering 11 goals and six assists in 37 appearances in the Premier League.

Semenyo's 17 direct contributions played a major part in the Cherries achieving their best-ever points total in the competition and also making a play for the European spots before falling away towards the season's end.

The 25-year-old has naturally been linked with a switch to one of the Premier League's traditional 'Big Six' this summer, with Spurs and Man United said to have shown the keenest interest.

Newcastle United are also thought to have identified Semenyo as a potential target for the summer window, but the Cherries are under no pressure to sell given that his contract does not expire for another four years.

Man United, Spurs 'chased off' in Semenyo pursuit

Now, the i Paper claims that all interested parties have been 'chased off' by Bournemouth, and there is growing optimism on the South Coast that Semenyo will stay at the club for the upcoming campaign.

The former Bristol City and Sunderland man is apparently valued at £70m by the Cherries, who have been in consistent contact with Spurs following an initial enquiry from the Lilywhites.

However, Bournemouth are not fearing the prospect of Semenyo jumping ship for the Europa League winners, while Newcastle appear to have withdrawn from the race completely.

Semenyo only signed a new contract at the Vitality Stadium last year and has now come up with 22 goals and 10 assists in 89 games for Bournemouth since joining from Bristol City midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

How are Man Utd, Spurs progressing with Semenyo alternatives?

Man United appeared to resign themselves to defeat in the Semenyo race some time ago, as the Red Devils are making a concerted effort to strike a deal for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.

Ruben Amorim's side are yet to agree a fee with the Bees, who have reportedly rejected two offers from the 20-time English champions as they hold out for a £63.5m figure.

Nevertheless, Man United remain optimistic that they will get a deal over the line, so much so that they have allegedly provisionally booked in a medical for the Cameroonian attacker.

Meanwhile, Tottenham were believed to have been pursuing Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze as their number one attacking target, having learned that Mbeumo was favouring a move to Old Trafford.

However, a separate report has claimed that the Lilywhites have taken a step back in their pursuit of the £68m Englishman, potentially opening the door for Arsenal to make a move.