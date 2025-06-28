One of Eberechi Eze's potential suitors reportedly 'backs off' the Crystal Palace attacker, who is rumoured to be on the radar of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly taken a step back in their pursuit of Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze, potentially opening the door for Arsenal to make a move.

New Lilywhites boss Thomas Frank is keen to reinforce his side's wide options ahead of the 2025-26 season, but a reunion with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo is believed to be off the cards.

The Cameroon international is believed to have given his word to Manchester United, who recently saw a second bid rejected but remain in dialogue with Brentford in the hope of striking an imminent deal.

Palace wing wizard Eze is thought to have emerged as an ideal alternative to Mbeumo, and Tottenham are said to have received encouragement in their attempts to sign the England international earlier this week.

Spurs supposedly have reason to believe that Eze would be open to joining the club in the summer transfer window, where he can be signed for a reasonable £68m thanks to a release clause in his Selhurst Park contract.

Tottenham 'back off' in Eze transfer chase

However, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs have now cooled their interest in the former Queens Park Rangers youngster, although he nevertheless remains on their shortlist.

"My understanding is that Tottenham have actually backed off in the last few hours, and although the interest is genuine, it is nothing more than that," The Spurs Web quotes Jacobs as saying.

It is not clear why Tottenham have taken a step back in their pursuit of Eze, but the Lilywhites have already bolstered their attacking ranks this summer with the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

The Frenchman can provide an alternative option on the left-hand side - as he did during the second half of last season - and may even succeed Son Heung-min if the Spurs skipper leaves this summer.

The South Korea international is only under contract for another 12 months, and new head coach Frank has apparently made a decision on whether he is prepared to sell his captain before the September 1 deadline.

Tottenham's loss, Arsenal's gain in Eze transfer race?

Tottenham are unsurprisingly not the only club heavily linked with a swoop for Eze in the summer market, as the 26-year-old is also believed to be of serious interest to North London rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners are searching for an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left-hand side this summer, but their reported top target - Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams - is bound for Barcelona.

However, with Tottenham reportedly cooling their pursuit of Eze, the door could swing open for Mikel Arteta to make his move for the attacker, who produced 14 goals and 11 assists in 43 matches during the 2024-25 campaign.

Eze's £68m release clause can supposedly be paid in three instalments, which will prove no problem for Arsenal, who remain fully compliant with Financial Fair Play and Profit and Sustainability regulations.