Manchester United have had a second bid rejected for Byran Mbeumo, but the winger has indicated that his preference is to join the Red Devils rather than Tottenham Hotspur.

After bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, United boss Ruben Amorim will hope to be able to further transform his side's attack.

The club ranked as the division's fifth worst offensive side last term having scored just 44 goals in the league, leading to calls for an offensive revolution.

Strikers such as Viktor Gyokeres have been linked, as have other forward players such as Brentford attacker Mbeumo.

Sky Sports News claim that United have had a second bid for the Cameroonian worth £62.5m rejected, but the report also says that while he is intrigued by Tottenham's project under former boss Thomas Frank, he still prefers a move to Old Trafford.

The merits of United

It remains to be seen if United will be able to afford the addition of a striker alongside Mbeumo given their financial difficulties, but he proved in 2024-25 that he can excel without the presence of a traditional nine.

The prospect of playing alongside creative talents such as Bruno Fernandes and Cunha may be appealing to the 25-year-old, and he could be part of a dynamic front three.

However, joining the Red Devils would be risky considering they will arguably have to sign a number of other players in order to get back to competing for European football.

If Amorim is afforded the funds he needs to bring in a new goalkeeper, reinforcements in midfield and up front, perhaps the opportunity to lead the team's forward line would be too appealing to turn down.

The merits of Tottenham

Joining Tottenham would offer Mbeumo the chance to play in the Champions League, a competition that he may not be able to participate in for a number of seasons at United.

Additionally, considering Frank managed to get the best out of the winger during his time as Brentford boss, the Danish coach may be able to platform him at Spurs and put him in a position to excel.

It should be noted that the Londoners finished 17th in the Premier League last season and are undergoing a similar rebuild to United, though many of the team's issues were attributed to former manager Ange Postecoglou, who has been dismissed.