New Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has reportedly made a decision on whether he is prepared to part ways with captain Son Heung-min in the summer transfer window.

The South Korea legend could have become a free agent at the end of June, but Tottenham triggered an extension in his contract to keep him on the books for another year.

Then-head coach Ange Postecoglou stressed that the reason for the renewal was to give Son the best possible chance of winning a trophy at Tottenham, a mission that ended in success in last season's Europa League.

However, Son's future beyond the summer of 2026 remains clouded in uncertainty, and Spurs will likely have to try to find a buyer this summer if they are to recoup any fee for the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man.

Now, TBR Football claims that Frank has confirmed that he is willing to let Son seek pastures new ahead of the 2025-26 season, and the pair are set to meet in the coming weeks to discuss the latter's next move.

Frank 'open' to parting ways with Son this summer

The report claims that Frank will not stand in Son's way of an exit if the 32-year-old also makes it clear that he is ready to move on following a decade of service to the North London giants.

Since his £25.7m switch from Leverkusen in the summer of 2015, Son has been responsible for a terrific 173 goals and 101 assists in 454 appearances for the Lilywhites across all tournaments, including 11 strikes and 12 helpers last season.

As many as three Saudi Pro League clubs are believed to be preparing offers for the Tottenham skipper, who has allegedly 'accepted' that his time in North London is nearing its natural end.

Tottenham will not force the South Korean out of the door, but he would supposedly have to accept a more peripheral role if he stayed at the club next season as Frank overhauls the Lilywhites' attack.

Who are the top contenders to replace Son at Tottenham?

Son may be viewed as an irreplaceable figure by many a Tottenham fan thanks to his exceptionally consistent output, deadly partnership with Harry Kane and warm, charismatic presence both on and off the field.

However, Frank has already prepared for a post-Son future with the permanent signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich, and the young Frenchman is a candidate to play off the left regularly next season.

Son's prospective exit will also be good news for teenage talent Mikey Moore, who is said to be attracting loan interest but could stick around if one of the obstacles blocking his path to the first XI is removed.

Spurs are also said to remain in hot pursuit of three highly-rated Premier League attackers in Bryan Mbeumo, Antoine Semenyo and Eberechi Eze, the latter of whom would ostensibly be the best fit on the left flank.

Nevertheless, while Son's 2024-25 was perceived by some as underwhelming thanks to the high standards he has set for himself, 17 goal involvements from 30 Premier League games is hardly a poor return, and there is no question that he would still have something to offer in 2025-26 if he chose to stick around.