Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min is reportedly attracting interest from three clubs amid uncertainty surrounding his future.

Last month, Son Heung-min lifted the first trophy of his club career after Spurs got the better of Manchester United in the Europa League final.

However, a lot has already changed since the European triumph, as the Tottenham board opted to sack Ange Postecoglou and replace him with Thomas Frank.

After leaving Brentford to take the role, Frank is now preparing for his first season as a Champions League coach, knowing he needs a squad that is capable of balancing the demands of domestic and European football.

While there will be a focus on incomings, there is a possibility that players could depart this summer, including the club's current skipper.

Son attracting interest from three clubs

Son is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract and is now facing an uncertain future in North London.

The 32-year-old recently admitted he was unable to offer any guarantees as to whether he would be at the club for Frank's first season in charge.

Tottenham are reluctant to allow a club legend to leave, but they will entertain his departure if they receive a significant offer this summer.

According to talkSPORT, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Qadsiah are all ready to present Son with offers to join the Saudi Pro League.

The trio are willing to spend €40m (£34m) to prise Son away from Tottenham, while the player stands to earn around €30m (£25.6m) in wages if he opts to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

There is a belief that the Saudi Pro League would gain a swift return on their investment by securing a lucrative TV rights deal with a South Korean company if they can secure Son's signature.

Son decision to be delayed until August

While Son is attracting significant interest from Saudi Arabia, he is not expected to make a final decision over his future until he completes Tottenham's pre-season tour of South Korea.

The winger is obligated to play in a friendly against EFL Cup winners Newcastle United at Seoul World Cup Stadium on August 3.

Son is still expected to hold talks with Frank over his next steps before the club begins their pre-season schedule.