Arsenal have reportedly added Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze to their left-wing shortlist and have learned what payment structure they could use to break down his £68m fee.

The Gunners are believed to be close to securing three defensive signings in Christian Norgaard, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi, but they are no closer to landing a new attacker.

A left-winger and striker are high up on the priority list of sporting director Andrea Berta, but the Gunners have conceded defeat to Barcelona in the race for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams.

Instead, GIVEMESPORT claims that Crystal Palace jewel Eze is indeed being monitored by the powers-that-be in North London, who are aware of a £68m release clause in his contract, which expires in two seasons.

The report adds that Palace will accept payment in three separate instalments, as Arsenal prepare to battle North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of the winger.

Eze release clause can be paid in 'three instalments' amid Arsenal, Spurs interest

Eze has consistently gone from strength to strength since moving to Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers in 2020, and the 26-year-old has now come up with 40 goals and 28 assists in 167 matches for the Eagles in all competitions.

The 2024-25 season was another campaign of significant personal development for Eze, who struck 14 goals and set up 11 more while collecting an FA Cup winners' medal, scoring the only goal in the final win over Manchester City.

The England international - who is expected to be on the plane for next summer's World Cup in the USA - would be expected to work off the left at Arsenal or Spurs, although he could also function as a number 10 in either system.

Arsenal may have some catching up to do in the race for Eze, though, as Tottenham supposedly believe that the attacker would be open to joining them if they indicate a willingness to pay his release clause.

Arsenal 'learn Rodrygo asking price' after entering Eze race

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has always been one to pursue a player with Premier League experience, and after such a standout 2024-25 campaign, the Gunners taking a firm interest in Eze was only a matter of time.

However, the club are not putting all of their eggs in one basket when it comes to their wide man search, and Real Madrid's Rodrygo is still said to be a dream target for North London transfer chiefs.

The report adds that Los Blancos will allow the Brazilian to leave for the right price, and they value the former Santos starlet at around €90m (£76.7m).

Rodrygo was an unused substitute in Real's last Club World Cup game - a 3-1 win over Pachuca on June 22 - and he is expected to hold crunch talks with head coach Xabi Alonso about his future following the tournament.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard battling for left-wing minutes, although it is believed that they are open to selling one of the duo before the beginning of next season.