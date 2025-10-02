Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Friday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Fulham.

Bournemouth will welcome Fulham to the Vitality Stadium on Friday, with both looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Cherries are sixth with 11 points following their 2-2 draw with Leeds United last Saturday, whereas the Cottagers are 11th with eight points after losing 3-1 against Aston Villa last Sunday, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Adam Smith (thigh), Enes Unal (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks; Evanilson

FULHAM

Out: Rodrigo Muniz (muscle)

Doubtful: Raul Jimenez (knee), Kenny Tete (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, King, Iwobi; Traore

