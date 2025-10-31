Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bournemouth could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi will be bidding to join an elite club of Premier League teenagers when the Cherries face Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

The 19-year-old was on target in last weekend's 2-0 home victory over Nottingham Forest, thus scoring for the third Premier League game in succession after previous efforts against Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Should Kroupi also find the net on Sunday, he would become just the fourth teenager to score in four straight Premier League matches, joining Robbie Fowler, Nicolas Anelka and Francis Jeffers in that exclusive club.

As Evanilson is nursing a calf problem and Enes Unal is only just back from an ACL injury - making his first appearance in nine months last weekend - Kroupi is a guarantee in the number nine role against City.

The teenager should form 25% of an unchanged attacking quartet, as Antoine Semenyo, Justin Kluivert and Marcus Tavernier - who scored directly from a corner against Forest - provide support once again.

Andoni Iraola should also see no reason to alter the double pivot of Alex Scott and Tyler Adams, although the Cherries boss can be expected to make one defensive change.

Eighteen-year-old Veljko Milosavljevic was a surprise starter against Forest, but Iraola should bring the more experienced Bafode Diakite back into the backline at the Etihad.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Kroupi

> Click here to see how Man City could line up for this game

No Data Analysis info