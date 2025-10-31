Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Manchester City could line up for Sunday's Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Manchester City duo Rodri and Erling Haaland are both on course to be available for Sunday's Premier League fixture at home to Bournemouth.

Neither man was involved in the 3-1 EFL Cup fourth-round win over Swansea City in midweek, as Rodri continued his recovery from a thigh problem, while Haaland had collided with the goal post in last weekend's Premier League loss to Aston Villa.

However, Haaland and Rodri have been pictured in team training with the Citizens, suggesting that they are looking good for a spot in the matchday squad, although fans are still awaiting the latest update from Pep Guardiola.

Nevertheless, Haaland is expected to be given the all-clear to lead the line against Bournemouth, whom he only averages one goal against every 439 minutes in the Premier League.

Guardiola should also reshuffle his supporting cast, as Jeremy Doku, Rayan Cherki and Oscar Bobb make way for the likes of Bernardo Silva, Savinho and Phil Foden, whose next top-flight appearance will be his 200th.

The absences of both Rodri and Nico Gonzalez from the first XI against Villa forced Guardiola to start Tijjani Reijnders in the holding role, but the Dutchman should now operate further forward as Gonzalez keeps his place.

In defence, meanwhile, Guardiola can be expected to make a full quintet of changes, as Gianluigi Donnarumma, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Matheus Nunes and Josko Gvardiol all return.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez; Silva, Reijnders, Foden, Savinho; Haaland

