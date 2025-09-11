Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Brighton could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.

Brighton & Hove Albion could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Adam Webster and Solly March both remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Mats Wieffer missed the Seagulls’ 2-1 comeback win over Manchester City before the international break with a knee issue of his own, but the Dutchman is hoping to be fit of return this weekend.

Wieffer may even be ready to start in a makeshift right-back role, but he faces competition from compatriot Joel Veltman, while Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk and Maxim De Cuyper are all set to complete the back four.

James Milner became the oldest ever penalty scorer in Premier League history (39 years, 239 days) when he came off the bench to net Brighton's equaliser against Man City, but he is expected to begin as a substitute once again as Carlos Baleba, Jack Hinshelwood, Diego Gomez and Yasin Ayari all battle for a start in centre-midfield.

After scoring an 89th-minute winner against Man City, Brajan Gruda will be pushing to start his first league game of the season and could rival Gomez for a start in an advanced midfield role, but Georginio Rutter is likely to be preferred by head coach Fabian Hurzeler in the first XI.

That would allow Danny Welbeck to continue as the central striker, while Kaoru Mitoma and Yankuba Minteh are expected to retain their starting spots on the flanks.

Meanwhile, Saturday's game will likely come too soon for youthful new signings Charalampos Kostoulas, Stefanos Tzimas and Tom Watson, who have all been gradually eased into Hurzeler’s first-team plans since joining the club this summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible starting lineup: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

