Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at how Bournemouth could line up for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

Bournemouth could be without up to three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium.

Adam Smith is sidelined for “some weeks” with a hamstring injury picked up in the Cherries 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break, while Enes Unal remains unavailable with a long-term knee problem.

Lewis Cook will have a knee issue of his own assessed ahead of this weekend’s fixture, while Julian Araujo is available to return after serving a two-match ban and he is set to battle with deadline day loan signing Alex Jimenez for a start at right-back in the absence of Smith.

Andoni Iraola is not expected to make wholesale changes to his first XI, with Bafode Diakite, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert all likely to continue in defence, protecting goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic who was in goal for Serbia’s 5-0 loss to England in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Ryan Christie will be pushing to start his first league game of the season in centre-midfield ahead of either Alex Scott or Tyler Adams, while Iraola is set to weigh up whether to stick with Marcus Tavernier in an advanced midfield role or hand Justin Kluivert a start.

Amine Adli and Ben Gannon Doak were both signed by Bournemouth in the latter stages of the summer transfer window and are in contention to start their first game for the Cherries.

Either player could rival David Brooks for a start on the right flank, but Antoine Semenyo is set to continue on the left, while striker Evanilson will be looking to score in back-to-back games after netting the only goal against Spurs last time out.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Araujo, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson

