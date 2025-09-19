Sports Mole looks at how Bournemouth could line up for their match in the Premier League against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

Bournemouth have enjoyed a stellar start to the 2025-26 Premier League season, recording three wins from their four matches, including three straight wins heading into Sunday's encounter with Newcastle United.

Following their 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on matchday three, Andoni Iraola was forced into multiple changes for their matchday four meeting with Brighton & Hove Albion.

Adam Smith was forced off in the Spurs victory with an injury, meaning James Hill replaced the captain at right-back, and the 23-year-old is expected to keep his place against Newcastle with Smith still ruled out.

Bafode Diakite also finished the match against Spurs with a knock and missed out on the Brighton game, and after Veljko Milosavljevic's impressive debut against the Seagulls, the Serbian teenager is expected to partner Marcos Senesi in central defence.

Enes Unal is also set to remain on the treatment table due to a long-term knee injury, while Ryan Christie remains doubtful due to an ankle/foot issue.

Antoine Semenyo has been a standout performer once again in the early stages of the campaign for Bournemouth, recording three goals and two assists in five appearances, and the forward should start alongside Marcus Tavernier, David Brooks and Evanilson in attack.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Hill, Milosavljevic, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Semenyo, Tavernier, Brooks; Evanilson

