Sports Mole looks at how Newcastle United could line up for their match in the Premier League against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle United's challenging start to the 2025-26 campaign continued during midweek as the Magpies were defeated 2-1 by Barcelona, leaving Eddie Howe's side with just one win from five games across all competitions.

Newcastle secured their only league win of the term against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend, and they will be aiming to build on that triumph when they take on Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

The Magpies are expected to be forced into defensive changes for Sunday's outing, after Fabian Schar and Kieran Tripper were taken off during the Champions League opener against Barcelona with injury issues.

As a result, Tino Livramento could be shifted across to become the starting right-back, while Lewis Hall may be awarded his first start of the season at left-back.

In central defence, summer signing Malick Thiaw could be introduced in Schar's potential absence, partnering 33-year-old Dan Burn.

Further forward, Nick Woltemade, who scored the winner on his debut against Wolves, is likely to return to the starting team in attack, potentially partnering Anthony Elanga and Harvey Barnes.

Regular starter Anthony Gordon is suspended for the clash due to his red card against Liverpool on matchday two, while Newcastle fans will have to remain patient for Yoane Wissa's debut, as the striker is ruled out of Sunday's encounter due to injury.

Finally, Jacob Ramsey has also been ruled out of featuring due to an ankle injury that he sustained in the clash with Leeds United, though a familiar midfield three of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton would have likely started either way.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

