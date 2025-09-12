Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion square off in a Premier League contest at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries claimed a slender 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur prior to the international break, while the Seagulls came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Adam Smith (hamstring), Enes Unal (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Cook (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Araujo, Diakite, Senesi, Truffert; Adams, Scott; Brooks, Tavernier, Semenyo; Evanilson

BRIGHTON

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee)

Doubtful: Mats Wieffer (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck

