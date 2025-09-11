Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion butt heads at the Vitality Stadium in Saturday afternoon's Premier League fixture.

The Cherries have accumulated six points from their opening three games of the new season, winning back-to-back matches against Wolves and Tottenham by a 1-0 scoreline before the international break.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, have four points on the board after three games and they most recently came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 on home soil.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 117

Brighton wins: 45

Draws: 29

Bournemouth wins: 43

Brighton and Bournemouth share a historically even history between each other, with the Seagulls' tally of 45 wins just two more than the Cherries' 43.

The first clash between the teams came in 1923 in the the third tier, and it was Bournemouth that emerged as 1-0 winners.

In the Premier League era, Brighton failed to win any of their first four encounters with their opponents - with Bournemouth winning four of their first six meetings in the division - but the Seagulls have won four of the five top-flight matchups since February 2023.

Brighton have also won three of their five Premier League home fixtures against Bournemouth - drawing one and losing one - while scoring eight goals but conceding eight.

There has not been a draw between the clubs in 10 fixtures in all competitions, with at least three goals scored in seven of the last 11 meetings.

In the corresponding game in 2023-24, Brighton triumphed 3-1 thanks to an own goal from Milos Kerkez just before half time to level the score, before two second-half goals from Kaoru Mitoma secured victory.

Last 20 meetings

Nov 23, 2024: Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2024: Bournemouth 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2023: Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2023: Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2023: Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2020: Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2019: Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2019: Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 05, 2019: Bournemouth 1-3 Brighton (FA Cup Third Round)

Dec 22, 2018: Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2018: Brighton 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2017: Bournemouth 1-0 Brighton (EFL Cup Third Round)

Sep 15, 2017: Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 10, 2015: Brighton 0-2 Bournemouth (Championship)

Nov 01, 2014: Bournemouth 3-2 Brighton (Championship)

Jan 01, 2014: Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth (Championship)

Nov 30, 2013: Bournemouth 1-1 Brighton (Championship)

Jan 22, 2011: Bournemouth 1-0 Brighton (League One)

Oct 09, 2010: Brighton 1-1 Bournemouth (League One)

Jan 01, 2008: Brighton 3-2 Bournemouth (League One)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Nov 23, 2024: Bournemouth 1-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Apr 28, 2024: Bournemouth 3-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Sep 24, 2023: Brighton 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2023: Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2023: Brighton 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Jan 21, 2020: Bournemouth 3-1 Brighton (Premier League)

Dec 28, 2019: Brighton 2-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2019: Brighton 0-5 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 22, 2018: Bournemouth 2-0 Brighton (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2018: Brighton 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

