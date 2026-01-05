Bournemouth vs. Tottenham: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Jan 2026 16:43 , Last updated: 05 Jan 2026 16:43

Bournemouth will have club history on the line when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday evening, in gameweek 21 of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Following their 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at the start of the season, the Cherries could register a league double over Spurs for the first time ever, but they will have to defy their recent flailing form to do so.

Andoni Iraola's men are now winless across their last 11 top-flight games, their longest-ever such streak in a single season, and they were taken down 3-2 by Arsenal during their most recent home contest.

However, Thomas Frank's Tottenham have not fared much better, as the North London giants have prevailed in just two of their last 11 matches and conceded a late equaliser in a 1-1 home draw with Sunderland on Sunday.

Ahead of Wednesday's battle, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 18

Bournemouth wins: 5

Draws: 3

Spurs wins: 10

Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur have faced each other a total of 18 times across all competitions, with Spurs leading the overall head-to-head record having posted 10 wins to the Cherries' five, while just three draws have been played out between the two clubs.

The very first meeting between these two teams took place in February 1957 when Bournemouth (known then as Bournemouth and Boscombe Athletic) beat Tottenham 3-1 on home soil in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Since then, each of the last 17 meetings between these two teams has been played in the Premier League, with Spurs initially dominating this fixture with six wins and one draw in their first seven top-flight encounters against Bournemouth, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Tottenham thrashed the Cherries by a 5-1 scoreline at the Vitality Stadium in October 2015, and then 4-1 at the same venue in March 2018, while they also celebrated 4-0 and 5-0 home victories during this run in April 2017 and December 2018 respectively.

At the eighth time of asking as a Premier League club, Bournemouth picked up their first three points against Spurs in a slender 1-0 home win in May 2019, courtesy of a dramatic 90th-minute goal from Nathan Ake.

Including that victory, Bournemouth have accumulated 14 points from their last 30 available against Spurs, with three of those collected in a 3-2 away win in April 2023 when Dominic Solanke - who now plies his trade at Spurs - got his name on the scoresheet for the Cherries.

Tottenham did the double over Bournemouth in the 2023-24 campaign, with James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski on target in a 2-0 away win in August 2023, four months before Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison all scored in a 3-1 home success, with Alex Scott netting a late consolation for the Cherries in that one.

However, Bournemouth deservedly won in December 2024, with teenage defender Dean Huijsen scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium, before Spurs had to fight back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in March 2025.

There would be no Tottenham turnaround at the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season, though, as Bournemouth deservedly triumphed 1-0 in North London and could easily have walked away with a bigger margin of victory.

Last 18 meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Spurs 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 09, 2025: Spurs 2-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2024: Bournemouth 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 31, 2023: Spurs 3-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Aug 26, 2023: Bournemouth 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2023: Spurs 2-3 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 29, 2022: Bournemouth 2-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Jul 09, 2020: Bournemouth 0-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 30, 2019: Spurs 3-2 Bournemouth (Premier League)

May 04, 2019: Bournemouth 1-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 26, 2018: Spurs 5-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2018: Bournemouth 1-4 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 14, 2017: Spurs 1-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Apr 15, 2017: Spurs 4-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 22, 2016: Bournemouth 0-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Mar 20, 2016: Spurs 3-0 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Oct 25, 2015: Bournemouth 1-5 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 16, 1957: Bournemouth 3-1 Spurs (FA Cup Fifth Round)

