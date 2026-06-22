Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Qatar: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of 2026 World Cup clash

By Matt Law | 22 Jun 2026 12:07

Bosnia-Herzegovina will take on Qatar at the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday.

As it stands, Bosnia-Herzegovina are third in Group B on one point, while Qatar are fourth on one point, with the duo trailing the top two Canada and Switzerland by three points.

Both teams can still secure a spot in the knockout round of the tournament, so there is no downplaying the importance of Wednesday's match.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar ahead of the clash in Seattle.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Bosnia-Herzegovina wins: 0

Draws: 1

Qatar wins: 1

Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar have only met on two previous occasions, and both of those matches were friendlies, with their first-ever game taking place in January 2000.

Qatar beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in their first contest, before the pair played out a 1-1 draw in a friendly in August 2010.

As a result, history will be made on Wednesday evening, as Bosnia-Herzegovina and Qatar prepare to lock horns for the first time in a competitive match.

Previous meetings

Aug 10, 2010: Bosnia-Herzegovina 1-1 Qatar (international friendly)

Jan 24, 2000: Qatar 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina (international friendly)