Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 11 Jan 2026 21:56

Borussia Dortmund will hope to maintain their advantage in the Champions League race, when they welcome Werder Bremen to Signal Iduna Park in the Bundesliga.

BVB's 3-3 stalemate with Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday left them in second place with 33 points, four more than fifth-placed Stuttgart, whereas the visitors are 12th with 17 points.

Match preview

Dortmund led 1-0 and 2-1 against Frankfurt, but they needed a 96th-minuter equaliser from Carney Chukwuemeka to avoid a defeat.

The stalemate extended Black and Yellow's unbeaten streak in the league to nine games - five wins and four draws - and their only loss in the top flight was a narrow 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich in October.

BVB have been prolific in the final third, scoring at least two goals in seven of their past nine fixtures in all competitions.

Dortmund have also been leaky at the other end of the pitch, conceding six goals in their last four games, though they have kept two clean sheets in their four most recent Bundesliga matches.

Niko Kovac is yet to experience defeat in the league at home, overseeing five triumphs and two stalemates.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Werder Bremen were held to a goalless stalemate by Augsburg on December 20, failing to produce a single shot on target.

That was the second consecutive match that the visitors failed to score in, and they have netted just three times in their last five games.

The Green-Whites held Dortmund to two draws in the Bundesliga in 2024-25, drawing 2-2 on the road in January and 0-0 at home in August 2024.

Boss Horst Steffen's side are in poor form, with his team winless in five outings, succumbing to defeat on three occasions while conceding 10 goals.

Bremen have also failed to emerge as winners in their six most recent away trips, a period that included four losses.

Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga form:

D

W

W

D

W

D

Borussia Dortmund form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

W

D

Werder Bremen Bundesliga form:

W

L

D

L

L

D

Team News

© Imago

Dortmund's injury list only includes centre-back Aaron Anselmino, who has started just four league games, and there is nothing to suggest that Waldemar Anton, Emre Can and Nico Schlotterbeck will not feature.

Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha may be stationed in a double pivot, though Jobe Bellingham will be a candidate.

Serhou Guirassy is a certain inclusion as a number nine, while Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt could flank him.

Bremen striker Victor Boniface is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to knee surgery, but newcomer Jovan Milosevic could make his debut on Tuesday.

Amos Pieper and Niklas Stark are likely to start in central defence, while Jens Stage and Senne Lynen will be expected to marshal the middle of the pitch.

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Anton, Can, Schlotterbeck; Ryerson, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson; Adeyemi, Brandt; Guirassy

Werder Bremen possible starting lineup:

Backhaus; Sugawara, Pieper, Stark, Schmidt; Stage, Lynen; Puertas, Schmid, Njinmah; Milosevic

We say: Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Werder Bremen

Dortmund have been formidable at Signal Iduna Park, while the visitors have struggled away from home.

BVB's defence may have room for improvement, but their attacking firepower could be too much for Werder Bremen to overcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.