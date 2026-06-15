Bolton Wanderers summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for the Trotters in 2026 window

By Saikat Mandal | 15 Jun 2026 07:50

Bolton Wanderers secured a long-awaited return to the Championship after seven years away, with Steven Schumacher's side defeating Stockport County in a sweltering League One playoff final at Wembley.

The Trotters were among the busiest clubs in the transfer market last summer, recruiting 13 players and overseeing 11 departures, and another active window could now be on the cards as they look to strengthen a squad capable of thriving in the Championship.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Bolton Wanderers' confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Bolton Wanderers confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

David Watson (CM | Free transfer)

Ben Davies (CB | Free transfer)

Bolton Wanderers confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Szabolcs Schon (LW| Undisclosed)

George Johnston (CB | Free transfer)

Bolton Wanderers net spend: Summer 2026

Bolton Wanderers total spend summer 2026: £0m

Bolton Wanderers total income summer 2026: £0m

Bolton Wanderers net spend summer 2026: £0m

Latest Bolton Wanderers transfer rumours for summer 2026

In

© Imago

Omar Sowunmi (Bromley)

Luca Stephenson (Liverpool)

Out

None

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.