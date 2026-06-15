Blackburn Rovers summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Michael O'Neill's side in 2026 window

By Ellis Stevens | 15 Jun 2026 07:45

Blackburn Rovers avoided relegation from the Championship by just five points in 2025-26, and they will be aiming to climb further away from the drop zone under Michael O'Neill in 2026-27.

The Riversiders have already made Moussa Baradji's loan signing permanent, while the likes of Sondre Tronstad, Ryan Hedges and Nathan Redmond have been released.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Blackburn Rovers' confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Blackburn Rovers confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Moussa Baradji (CM | £950k from Yverdon Sport)

Blackburn Rovers confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Sondre Tronstad (CM | Free transfer)

Ryan Hedges (RW | Free transfer)

Nathan Redmond (RW | Free transfer)

Blackburn Rovers net spend: Summer 2026

Blackburn Rovers total spend summer 2026: £950k

Blackburn Rovers total income summer 2026: £0

Blackburn Rovers net spend summer 2026: £950k

Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours for summer 2026

In:

Enzo Tchato (Montpellier HSC)

Casper Widell (Excelsior Rotterdam)

Sam Greenwood (Pogon Szczecin)

Out:

Balazs Toth (Brentford, Bournemouth, Everton)

You can find a complete list of the latest Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and ran through to the first weekday of February.

That meant that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window fell on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.