Future in the balance: Bayern make Kane plan

Bayern Munich reportedly plan a significant contract offer to ensure Harry Kane remains in Munich despite Barcelona's interest.





Bayern Munich have reportedly devised a plan to prevent Harry Kane from moving to Barcelona.

The English striker joined the Bavarian giants from Tottenham Hotspur in 2023, netting 107 goals in 112 appearances for the German top-flight club.

Kane also secured a major career title last season, as Die Bayern reclaimed the Bundesliga title following Bayer Leverkusen’s historic triumph in 2024.

Year three in Munich has begun superbly, with the forward on track to surpass his 44-goal debut season in Germany, scoring 22 times in 16 appearances across all competitions as the 2025-26 season reaches its third month.

Given his contract situation, which leaves him with less than two years remaining on the four-year deal signed in 2023, Bayern are said to be keen to break a longstanding club policy for the England captain.

Harry Kane future: Bayern’s reported plan to prevent Barcelona move

According to Andy Brassell via talkSPORT, Bayern are reportedly preparing to offer Kane a contract that breaks their usual policy for players over 30.

The German champions are keen to secure their star player long-term to fend off interest from Barcelona, who are rumoured to be considering Robert Lewandowski's future in Catalonia.

Bayern typically only provide one-year contract extensions for players over 30, but they would reportedly make a significant exception for Kane.

This is partly due to the England star’s incredible success, both on and off the field, as well as his potential to lead the club to Champions League triumph.

Following Bayern’s 2-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Vincent Kompany’s men have remained unblemished at the start of the season, winning all 16 matches across all competitions.

While Kane did not score in the victory, the 32-year-old’s start to the season is undeniably top-level and arguably Ballon d’Or worthy at present.

Should Harry Kane depart Bayern Munich?

Any Kane decision possibly depends on Bayern’s success or ‘failure’ in the Champions League this season, with Kompany’s team one of two clubs to have won all four matches before Wednesday’s action.

If the Bavarians were to win the continental crown, the motivation to remain in Munich could lessen, given their domestic success and potential European triumph.

Having left Spurs in 2023 to win top honours at club level, securing a league title and Champions League could prompt a move if the right offer arises.

A return to the Premier League is undoubtedly possible, especially as Kane eyes Alan Shearer’s 260-goal record, having scored 213 goals for Spurs before departing two years ago.