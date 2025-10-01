[monks data]
Champions League | League Stage
Sep 30, 2025 at 8pm UK
 
Bayern logo

PafosPafos FC
1-5
BayernBayern Munich

FT

Ballon d'Or: Harry Kane's goals for Bayern Munich fuel campaign for prestigious award

By
Kane's unstoppable form sparks early Ballon d'Or debate
© Imago
A scoring spree for Bayern Munich's Harry Kane positions him as an early contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.


Harry Kane's impressive start to the 2025-26 season continued on Tuesday, when Bayern Munich defeated Pafos FC 5-1 at the Alpgamega Stadium.

The English striker scored twice in the 15th and 34th minutes, with additional goals from Raphael Guerreiro, Nicolas Jackson and Michael Olise helping Vincent Kompany's team secure yet another victory.

The Bavarians have won every match across all competitions this season, claiming nine wins in three tournaments, both domestically and in Europe.

Kompany's side have scored two or more goals in each of those games, and Tuesday marked the third consecutive match in which Die Bayern netted four or more goals, having previously scored four against Hoffenheim and Werder Bremen and reaching five in Tuesday's European fixture.

Kane’s record has undeniably drawn attention, with the Englishman, who recently surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland as the fastest to reach a century of goals in a big-five European league following his brace against Bremen last week.

Is Kane making an early push for the Ballon d’Or?

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane pictured on September 27, 2025

By scoring twice in Bayern's latest victory, Kane has now scored at least two goals in five consecutive matches for Kompany's team, a run that began with a brace against Hamburg.

The 32-year-old has since netted two goals in the 3-1 Champions League win over Chelsea, a hat-trick against Hoffenheim and braces against Bremen and Pafos.

Furthermore, the Englishman has scored or assisted in every match this season, with his latest strikes bringing him to 17 goal involvements — 14 goals and three assists.


Such a blistering start to the season is probably unsustainable; however, it positions the striker as an early contender for the Ballon d'Or in 2026, with the dust still settling on Ousmane Dembele's win of the 2025 award.

Ending England's wait for a winner since Michael Owen's 2001 victory will require top performances for Bayern in Europe as well as exemplary showings for the Three Lions at the 2026 World Cup.

Who can compete with Kane for the 2026 Ballon d’Or?

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid celebrates scoring against Levante, on September 23, 2025

While it is still early to discuss the Ballon d’Or, considering the season is in its beginning stages, some forwards across Europe have already begun the season impressively.

Although Kane is leading the scoring charts across Europe, closely behind Bayern's 10-goal top scorer are Kylian Mbappe and Haaland, both of whom have scored eight goals in La Liga and the Premier League respectively.

Mbappe scored a hat-trick for Real Madrid against Kairat, bringing his total to five Champions League goals this season—one more than Kane and four more than Haaland, who may add to his tally in Manchester City's matchday two encounter with Monaco on Wednesday.

Given the low chances of Norway competing for next year’s World Cup, Kane and Mbappe are undoubtedly the early contenders for next year’s Ballon d’Or, even though there is still a long way to go before Dembele’s successor is decided.

ID:582671:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6248:
Written by
Anthony Brown
No Data Analysis info

Click here for more stories about Cristiano Ronaldo

Click here for more stories about Bayern Munich

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Cristiano Ronaldo Harry Kane Kylian Mbappe Kylian Mbappe Michael Olise Michael Owen Michael Owen Nicolas Jackson Ousmane Dembele Raphael Guerreiro Vincent Kompany Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!