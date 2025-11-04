Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane is allegedly open-minded to a future transfer to another European giant.

Harry Kane allegedly remains open to a transfer away from Bayern Munich during the summer transfer window.

The England international's decision to leave Tottenham Hotspur during the summer of 2023 has paid off with a Bundesliga title having been won during his time at the Allianz Arena.

Kane has also netted an incredible 107 goals from 111 appearances in all competitions to solidify his reputation as one of the best strikers in world football.

However, while Bayern naturally want to retain his services in the long term, the 32-year-old has less than two years remaining on his contract.

Furthermore, there is a release clause present in the deal that can be activated in the summer, inevitably leading to speculation that Kane's career could take a different path.

Which European giant wants to sign Kane?

According to Sport, Barcelona remain interested in trying to negotiate a deal for Kane's signature, like they did when Robert Lewandowski left Bayern in the past.

A release clause of €65m (£57.24m) is available to the Catalan giants, although it is unclear whether they have the capabilities to activate that option.

Nevertheless, it is claimed that Kane would be interested in a transfer to Camp Nou if an agreement can be reached with all parties.

From Bayern's perspective, they are highly unlikely to want to risk losing Kane's services on a free transfer in 2027, putting them under pressure to find a scenario that works for them.

Kane's former club Spurs may also potentially enter the race for his signature, aware that the club legend may want to give himself the best opportunity to become the all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League.

That said, Kane must alert Bayern Munich by January 31 if he wishes to explore possibilities in the transfer market later in 2026 in order to give the German side time to find a replacement.

Kane focused on the present

Whenever quizzed on the matter, Kane has played a straight bat and reiterated that he is committed to helping Bayern win more silverware.

Kane has already netted an incredible 22 goals in all competitions during 2025-26 with Bayern sitting at the top of the Bundesliga table by five points.

Lifting the Champions League trophy is also of high importance to Kane ahead of Bayern facing defending champions Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night.