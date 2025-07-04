As the 2025 Club World Cup hits its quarter-final stage, Sports Mole looks at the potential paths each remaining team could take to the final.

After an eventful group stage was followed by a tense first knockout round, the 2025 Club World Cup has now reached its business end.

FIFA’s new-look tournament has produced several expected quarter-finalists, but with the trophy just three wins away, some so-called outsiders still remain.

Saudi giants Al-Hilal upset Manchester City to reach the last eight in America, while two Brazilian sides are still standing - Rio’s Fluminense and Palmeiras of Sao Paulo. However, they must overcome the might of five European heavyweights to reach next week’s final.

Breaking down the bracket, Sports Mole closely looks at all the routes to glory that each team could take.

Al-Hilal

Quarter-final opponent: Fluminense (Orlando, Friday 4th July)

Potential semi-final opponents: Chelsea or Palmeiras (New Jersey, Tuesday 8th July)

Potential final opponents: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid (Sunday 13th July)

Having held Real Madrid in the group phase and conquered Man City in the last 16, it is clear that Simone Inzaghi’s expensively assembled squad can contend with the very best.

Now faced with Fluminense in the quarter-finals, their reward for winning that tie could be meeting another Brazilian side, Palmeiras. Otherwise, fellow big spenders Chelsea would await on Tuesday.

Bayern Munich

Quarter-final opponent: Paris Saint-Germain (Atlanta, Saturday 5th July)

Potential semi-final opponents: Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid (New Jersey, Wednesday 9th July)

Potential final opponents: Al-Hilal, Chelsea, Fluminense or Palmeiras (New Jersey, Sunday 13th July)

Top scorers in the group stage, free-flowing Bayern found the net four more times in their last-16 clash with Flamengo, as Vincent Kompany’s men relentlessly roll on.

That win set up a Saturday showdown with PSG, and if the German champions can overcome the European champions, either domestic foes Dortmund or mighty Real Madrid will await.

Borussia Dortmund

Quarter-final opponent: Real Madrid (New Jersey, Saturday 5th July)

Potential semi-final opponents: Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain (New Jersey, Wednesday 9th July)

Potential final opponents: Al-Hilal, Chelsea, Fluminense or Palmeiras (New Jersey, Sunday 13th July)

With three wins and one draw, Dortmund have perhaps made the most of a kind draw so far, but that trend is set to change on Saturday.

BVB must defeat a revived Real Madrid to tee up a semi against either Bundesliga rivals Bayern or all-conquering PSG; if they can come through both rounds to make the final, they would stay in New Jersey all the way.

Chelsea

Quarter-final opponent: Palmeiras (Philadelphia, Friday 4th July)

Potential semi-final opponents: Al-Hilal or Fluminense (New Jersey, Wednesday 9th July)

Potential final opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid (New Jersey, Sunday 13th July)

Taking the occasional break from signing forwards, Chelsea have progressed quite impressively at this Club World Cup, smoothly overcoming a group-stage setback against Flamengo.

Last time out, the Premier League side prevailed in a weather-hit epic to eliminate Benfica; now, they are favourites to come through their half of the bracket and reach the final.

Fluminense

Quarter-final opponent: Al-Hilal (Orlando, Friday 4th July)

Potential semi-final opponents: Chelsea or Palmeiras (New Jersey, Tuesday 8th July)

Potential final opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid (New Jersey, Sunday 13th July)

A relative minnow in budgetary terms - if not in the size of their fanatical support - Fluminense have leant on vast experience to reach the last eight.

Led from defence by the imperious Thiago Silva, tough-to-beat Flu next meet a star-studded Al-Hilal side; another victory could set up a semi-final against Palmeiras that would see Brazil come to a standstill.

Palmeiras

Quarter-final opponent: Chelsea (Philadelphia, Friday 4th July)

Potential semi-final opponents: Al-Hilal or Fluminense (New Jersey, Wednesday 9th July)

Potential final opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid (New Jersey, Sunday 13th July)

Such a clash would not be the first in this tournament for Palmeiras, who edged past Brasileiro title rivals Botafogo in the last 16.

Conceding just two goals, the Sao Paulo club are undefeated so far, and beating Chelsea in Philly would open up their side of the draw.

Paris Saint-Germain

Quarter-final opponents: Bayern Munich (Atlanta, Saturday 5th July)

Potential semi-final opponents: Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid (New Jersey, Wednesday 9th July)

Potential final opponents: Al-Hilal, Chelsea, Fluminense, Palmeiras (New Jersey, Sunday 13th July)

Weeks after waltzing their way to the UEFA Champions League final, where they put on a jaw-dropping masterclass to finally lift the trophy, PSG are strong contenders to collect more silverware.

Luis Enrique’s treble winners did suffer a rare blip against Botafogo, but they have otherwise cruised through to the quarters, thumping Inter Miami 4-0 last time out. Now, two tough opponents stand between them and another final.

Real Madrid

Quarter-final opponents: Borussia Dortmund (New Jersey, Saturday 5th July)

Potential semi-final opponents: Bayern Munich or Paris Saint-Germain (New Jersey, Wednesday 9th July)

Potential final opponents: Al-Hilal, Chelsea, Fluminense, Palmeiras (New Jersey, Sunday 13th July)

Tasked with making a rapid transition from one playing style to another, amid the glare of the global spotlight, Real Madrid have made a fairly bright start to life under Xabi Alonso.

Having beaten Juventus in the last 16, the Spanish giants must take an all-European path to this year’s final - the five-time CWC winners continue their quest against familiar foes Dortmund.