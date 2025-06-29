Paris Saint-Germain book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Inter Miami on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup courtesy of a 4-0 victory over MLS outfit Inter Miami in Sunday's last-16 contest.

It was always going to be a tough task for Inter Miami up against the European champions, and Luis Enrique's side showed their immense quality during a dominant performance.

All four of PSG's goals came in the first period, with Joao Neves netting twice, while Achraf Hakimi was also on the scoresheet during a stunning opening 45 minutes.

An own goal from Inter Miami's Tomas Aviles added to a tough first period for the MLS team, and the French champions will take on either Bayern Munich or Flamengo in the last eight on July 5.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

PSG are the best team in Europe, and they are now attempting to become officially the best side in the world.

The French club's first-half performance was utterly sensational, with Hakimi and Nuno Mendes starring in the full-back positions, while Vitinha and Neves were excellent in the middle of midfield.

Inter Miami had the glorious Lionel Messi in their side, but there was not much on offer from his teammates in this match, and the Argentine cannot have any complaints with the final result.

In truth, there was not a single moment in the match where PSG looked in trouble, and they can now look ahead to what will be a very interesting last-eight affair against Flamengo or Bayern.

PSG will rightly start next season's Champions League as the favourites to defend their title, and this team could dominate in the coming years, with Enrique putting together a truly sensational team.

PSG VS. INTER MIAMI HIGHLIGHTS

Joao Neves goal vs. Inter Miami (6th min, PSG 1-0 Inter Miami)

PSG make the breakthrough in the sixth minute of the contest, as Neves heads a free-kick delivery from Vitinha into the back of the net; Inter Miami are already up against it here.

Joao Neves goal vs. Inter Miami (39th min, PSG 2-0 Inter Miami)



39' GOAAAAAL! JOÃO NEVES again -- some great pressure and slick passing as @PSG_English double their lead! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGMIA pic.twitter.com/Kqf6KEeEUE

PSG double their advantage in the 39th minute of the match, and it is a brilliant team move from the French giants, with Neves tapping a low Fabian Ruiz pass into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Tomas Aviles own goal vs. Inter Miami (45th min, PSG 3-0 Inter Miami)



44' Tough break for Inter Miami as an own goal makes it 3-0! Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #PSGMIA pic.twitter.com/oUFBOWy0Ap

PSG make it 3-0 in the closing stages of the first period, and it is an own goal from Aviles, who turns a cross from Desire Doue into the back of his own net.

Achraf Hakimi goal vs. Inter Miami (45th min+3, PSG 4-0 Inter Miami)

It is four for PSG before the break, as Hakimi smashes into the back of the net from close range after striking his initial effort against the crossbar - that is that in terms of this last-16 contest in the Club World Cup.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JOAO NEVES

Hakimi was close to being given the man-of-the-match award, with the right-back sensational, but he was just overshadowed by Neves, who put on a midfield masterclass.

The Portugal international found the back of the net on two occasions, while he boasted a pass success rate of 95%, with even the brilliant Sergio Busquets finding it so difficult against the 20-year-old.

PSG VS. INTER MIAMI MATCH STATS

Possession: PSG 66%-34% Inter Miami

Shots: PSG 19-7 Inter Miami

Shots on target: PSG 9-3 Inter Miami

Corners: PSG 7-3 Inter Miami

Fouls: PSG 9-11 Inter Miami

WHAT NEXT?

Inter Miami, who can certainly take positives from their performance at the 2025 World Cup, will dust themselves down before returning to MLS action on July 6 against Montreal.

PSG, meanwhile, are now waiting to learn their quarter-final opponents; the French giants will take either Flamengo or Bayern in the final eight of the competition at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 5.