Barcelona transfer news: Barca are 'monitoring' the full-back who 'stopped' Yamal during the derby

By Axel Clody | 07 Jan 2026 08:09

Espanyol youngster was one of the most talked-about points by Barca after the final whistle.

Barcelona's victory over Espanyol last Saturday (3rd) was far from celebrated with euphoria. In the dressing room, the tone was more one of relief than celebration. The difficulty of the triumph was a recurring topic — and, according to AS, amid the internal analysis, the name of an opposition player stood out with admiration: Carlos Romero.

Romero keeps Yamal quiet in impressive derby display

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The 24-year-old left-back, on loan from Villarreal until the end of the season, delivered a top-level performance in the derby. Tasked with marking Lamine Yamal, Romero fulfilled his mission with impressive discipline: he went the full 90 minutes without committing a single foul and managed to hold his own in individual duels against one of the most devastating players in world football.

There was cover at times, it is true, but his one-on-one performance was solid from start to finish. And, beyond his defensive consistency, Romero was also a constant threat when he pushed forward in attack.

Down his flank, Barcelona suffered. One of his crosses found Pere Milla's head, forcing Joan Garcia to make a superb save. In the second half, the left-back almost got on the scoresheet with a right-footed finish inside the box — again denied by the opposition goalkeeper.

Manolo Gonzalez, Espanyol's manager, was fully aware of Romero's potential impact in the derby and exploited this asset relentlessly. It was no coincidence that the left-back finished the match as the home side's player with the most involvements, totalling 54 actions. He recovered five balls — behind only Urko Gonzalez — and won half of his defensive duels, figures that underline his constant presence on both sides of the pitch.

Carlos Romero interests Barcelona

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The display in the Catalan derby merely confirmed a run of form that has been attracting attention for months. Carlos Romero has shown defensive maturity while also posing a regular attacking threat. Recently, he had already made his mark with a stunning goal against Athletic Bilbao.

This growth puts Villarreal in front of an important decision next summer. With a contract valid until 2029 and competition for the position — names like Sergi Cardona and Alfonso Pedraza are already part of the squad — the club will need to decide the Valencian full-back's future. Meanwhile, Romero continues to offer Espanyol consistent arguments to be kept as a key player.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, even by rivals. As mentioned, his display in the derby impressed the Barcelona dressing room and put the player's name on the Catalan club's radar, even with the left-back position theoretically well covered. However, any move faces a significant obstacle: the release clause set at €45m (£39.5m), a figure that turns admiration into caution.

This article was originally published on Trivela.