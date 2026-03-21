La Liga Gameweek 29
Barcelona
Mar 22, 2026 1.00pm
Camp Nou
Rayo Vallecano

Team News: Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Barcelona vs. Rayo injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are 13th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news.

BARCELONA VS. RAYO VALLECANO

BARCELONA

Out: Andreas Christensen (knee), Jules Kounde (hamstring), Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Cancelo, Cubarsi, Araujo, Martin; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, Fermin, Raphinha; Lewandowski

RAYO VALLECANO

Out: Nobel Mendy (suspended), Diego Mendez (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Batalla; Ratiu, Balliu, Lejeune, Pacha; Gumbau, Ciss; De Frutos, Diaz, A Garcia; Alemao

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