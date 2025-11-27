Team News: Barcelona vs. Alaves injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 27 Nov 2025 12:22 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 14:15

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign at home to Alaves on Saturday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind the leaders Real Madrid, while the visitors are 14th in the division, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (back), Fermin Lopez (muscle), Ronald Araujo (illness)

Doubtful: Pedri (hamstring)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, E Garcia, Cubarsi, Balde; De Jong, Casado; Yamal, Olmo, Rashford; Torres

ALAVES

Out: Facundo Garces (suspended), Nikola Maras (knee)

Doubtful: Calebe (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sivera; Otto, Tenaglia, Pacheco, Yusi; Vicente, Blanco, Suarez, Alena; Martinez, Boye